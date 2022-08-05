Anne Heche Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash

Getty Images

Actress Anne Heche was rushed to the hospital on Friday after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a home, which ignited a fire.

According to the outlet, Anne suffered severe burns from the blaze and is currently intubated.

It is unclear whether anything factored into the collision. Due to her condition, doctors are unable to perform any tests to determine if she was under the influence when she was behind the wheel.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Heche is taken from the scene on a stretcher. As a firefighter puts her into an ambulance, she is seen flailing around while attempting to get up from the stretcher.

TMZ also obtained footage of Heche driving her car into an apartment complex garage minutes before the fiery crash. A man asks her to get out of the car, but she puts the car in reverse and hits the gas pedal instead.