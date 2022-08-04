Harry Styles Stops Concert So Fan Can Propose — Watch!

Getty Images

We always knew Harry Styles was a hopeless romantic, and that proved to be true as he stopped his concert in Portugal this week to help a fan propose to his girlfriend.

Styles handed a microphone to a man in the crowd, who began serenading his soon-to-be fiancée with Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Soon enough, everyone was singing along.

The man then got on one knee and popped the question, and his girlfriend gave an emphatic, “Yes!”

Afterward, Harry congratulated the happy couple. Watch!

Styles will continue his Love on Tour concert series through early 2023, with a small break for the holidays.

His new movie “Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters in September. The film was directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde and also stars Florence Pugh.