Vin Scully, Voice of the Dodgers, Dead at 94

Getty Images

Vin Scully, the Dodgers’ legendary announcer for more than 60 years, died on Tuesday. He was 94.

The MLB team confirmed the news on Twitter, while sharing a heartfelt statement.

"He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more,” the tweet said. “He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw."

The statement continued, “Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of Los Angeles.”

Dodger President & CEO Stan Kasten added, "We have lost an icon. The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."

Kasten went on, "His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed.”

The Dodgers also shared a touching video honoring Scully's career.

Vin started with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950 and followed the team to Los Angeles in 1958. He retired in 2016.