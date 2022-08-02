‘Twilight’ Star Cam Gigandet & Wife Dominique Geisendorff Split

Backgrid

“Twilight” actor Cam Gigandet, 39, and his wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff have called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Dominique filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The separation date was listed as May 1.

She is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children — Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6.

Geisendorff is also asking for spousal support from Gigandet and also requesting the court to deny him any financial support from her.

Dominique appears to have cleaned up her Instagram account. There are only two family photos that include Cam. He currently has no photos up on his Instagram. They are no longer following each other.

Cam and Dominique tied the knot in November 2008.