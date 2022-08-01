YouTuber Lele Pons Engaged to Rapper Guaynaa

Instagram

Lele Pons is engaged!

The YouTube star said yes, when rapper Guaynaa popped the question in front of thousands during DJ Steve Aoki’s set at Tomorrowland 2022 in Belgium over the weekend.

Check out the video here to see the musician get down on one knee and propose on the main stage.

He asks her, "Lele, will you marry me?" as she bursts into tears and tells him, "Yes!"

The “Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons” host shared the video on Instagram, writing, “AHHHHH YESSSSSSS!!! SIIIIIIII !!! 💍💍💍 happiest day of my life.”

She followed up with photos from the special night, as she flashed her gorgeous emerald-cut diamong ring. The wrote, “We’re getting married!!!❤️💍 I love you with all my heart @guaynaa !! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 100x YESS!!!”

One pic featured friend Paris Hilton, and Lele wrote in Instagram Stories, "DEF ONE OF MY BRIDESMAIDS.” Hilton commented on one of Pons’ posts, “So happy for you sis!!!🥹🥰😍 That was epic! Love you so much! Can’t wait for the wedding!! 👰🏼‍♀️”

Aoki also sent his well wishes, writing on Instagram, "Congrats to @lelepons & @guaynaa on their engagement."