‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Bennett Jordan Secretly Engaged to Emily Chen

“The Bachelorette” alum Bennett Jordan is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Emily Chen!

On Monday, Jordan announced their engagement on Instagram.

Along with a video of them kissing and holding hands at a Wyoming ranch, Bennett wrote, “We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world. I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22 💍.”

Norah Jones’ hit song “Come Away with Me” was used as background music for the video.

The pair kept the engagement a secret before sharing the news.

Bennett and Emily made it Instagram official in September 2021. At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “Meet Emily @emchenyoga I’m pretty sure she’s a real life 😇. Aside from being the most graceful yogi I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of practice, she has the best ❤️ and spirit of anyone I’ve ever met.”

In her own post, Emily wrote, “I know we’ve just started our journey… but it feels like I’m remembering you. Ty for all the joy, play, positivity & confidence you bring into my life @bennettandrewjordan 💕 for my yoga fam: meet Ben, the man that brings me indescribable happiness. hope you don’t mind seeing him here :)”

Bennett appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.”

Nearly two years ago, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the wealth management consultant about his experience on the ABC hit.

Reflecting on the season, Jordan had no regrets about how things played out. He said, “As I’m looking back now, I think perhaps a thesis on emotional intelligence with the point-by-point comparison of the four competencies… is simply too much for reality TV to handle.”