See the Rockettes Perform with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ World Tour

Matt Ramirez/MSG Entertainment

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans in NYC were in for a real treat last week, when the Radio City Rockettes made a surprise appearance during the official world tour!

The dancers joined renowned drag queen Aquaria for a performance at Radio City Music Hall as part of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World 2022.” Tour.

The Rockettes debuted in 1925, making them a perfect fit for the “Werq the World” tour, which is all about an experiment that sends audiences spiraling through time and iconic periods in history.

The dance team posted a video on Instagram, writing, “Dips, splits, and eye-high kicks 👯‍♀️ 💜 The Rockettes and @ageofaquaria surprised Drag Race fans at @werqtheworld’s stop at New York's @radiocitymusichall tonight!”