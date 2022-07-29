Beyoncé Hints at JAY-Z & Solange’s Elevator Fight on ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” has everyone talking.

The singer isn’t shy about singing about her longtime love JAY-Z, but tongues are wagging after she seems to hint at his past cheating scandal and infamous 2014 elevator fight with her sister Solange at the Met Gala.

In the song “Plastic Off the Sofa,” the Grammy winner sings lyrics like, “I know nobody's perfect, so I'll let you be” and “we don't need the world's acceptance, they're too hard on me / They're too hard on you, boy.”

Then, in “Alien Superstar,” Bey makes it clear that she’s the only one in his life.

The 40-year-old sings, “I'm one of one, I'm number one, I'm the only one. Don't even waste your time trying to compete with me (Don't do it).”

In the track “Cozy,” she praises Solange, but makes it clear you don’t mess with her.

“She's a god, she's a hero, he survived all she been through, confident, damn, she lethal,” adding, “Might I suggest you don't f**k with my sis. 'Cause she comfortable.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has addressed the cheating scandal and elevator fight.

On her 2016 album “Lemonade,” she made headlines singing about “Becky with the good hair” on the song “Sorry.” Later that year, she released a remix of “Flawless” with a reference to “elevators,” singing, “Want me to come around and give you good karma, but no / We escalating, up in this b*tch, like elevators, of course / Sometimes sh*t go down, when it's a billion dollars on an elevator.”

Bey, JAY-Z and their family seem to be in a better place now. This week the artist posted a message to her family on her website, writing, “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration.” She added, “And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

The star also explained that “Renaissance” is a three-act project recorded over three years.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Queen Bey wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”