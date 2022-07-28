Amy Grant Hospitalized After Bike Accident

Getty

Amy Grant was hospitalized on Wednesday following a bike accident in Nashville.

Her spokesperson told People magazine the singer fell off her bicycle while on a ride with a friend. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions.

Grant, 61, was kept overnight a as a precaution and is currently in stable condition. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to her rep.

This isn’t her only health emergency in recent years. In June 2020, Amy had to undergo open-heart surgery to correct a condition she'd had since birth called a PAPVR.

According to the Mayo clinic, “Partial anomalous pulmonary venous return… is a heart defect present at birth (congenital) in which some of the pulmonary veins carrying blood from the lungs to the heart flow into other blood vessels or into the heart's upper right chamber (right atrium), instead of correctly entering the heart's upper left chamber (left atrium). This causes some oxygen-rich blood from the lungs to mix with oxygen-poor blood before entering the right atrium.”

After the surgery, Amy, shared photos of her scar on Instagram.

She wrote, “Hi everybody…. I know there is so much going on in the world right now. This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time. And in the midst of all of that - in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other - I've had this really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery.”

Amy compared it to a “non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” saying, “I didn't want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday. And as people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: 'I'm praying for you'… 'I'm praying for you.' People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers.”

Grant continued, “from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through. Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it.”