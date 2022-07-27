‘Top Chef’ Star Howard Kleinberg Dead at 46

Getty Images

Howard Kleinberg, a former “Top Chef” contestant, has died. He was 46.

His mother Susan confirmed to The Miami Herald that Howard suffered a heart attack over the weekend.

Kleinberg was the owner of Bulldog Barbecue in North Miami for 10 years. Susan told The Herald, “I am just finding out how many lives he touched. He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

He was also the new executive chef at Coconut Grove restaurant the Peacock Garden Restro +Grill. According to Page Six, the restaurant stated, “We at Peacock Garden are saddened by the passing of chef Howie Kleinberg. Howie was a valued member of our team and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

His funeral took place on Tuesday.

The #TopChef family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends. Read more here: https://t.co/W4r1JiTlfZ — Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) July 26, 2022 @BravoTopChef

Kleinberg came in seventh place on “Top Chef” Season 3, and Bravo shared in a statement, “The ‘Top Chef’ family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Howard Kleinberg from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”