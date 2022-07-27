Tony Dow of 'Leave It to Beaver' Confirmed Dead, Jerry Mathers Leads Tributes

Getty Images

Following a premature announcement that he had died Tuesday, Tony Dow, the actor forever known as Wally Cleaver on TV's "Leave It to Beaver," was confirmed dead on Wednesday. He was 77 and had battled cancer, dying in hospice.

An announcement on his Facebook page read, "We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey."

It went on, "We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best — 'It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony."

"Our heart goes out to Tony’s wife, Lauren, who will miss her soulmate of 42 years…To his son, Christopher, who will dearly miss his father, who was also his best friend…to his daughter-in-law, Melissa, who loved him like her own father…To his Granddaughter, Tyla, who will undoubtedly carry on her Grandfather’s kind soul, To his Brother Dion and Sister-in-Law, Judy, and to all of his extended family and friends. Words cannot express how much we will all feel his absence, but will cherish the memories he left to each and every one of us."

The statement included words from Dow's son Christopher, who said, "Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: “Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.”

The sad statement ended with, "We respectfully ask that everyone give the family privacy in their time of mourning."

Dow's death was prematurely reported Tuesday due to a miscommunication between his wife and his Web team. According to Deadline, Lauren told ABC reporter George Pennacchio she had "inferred" Dow had died to people close to her, and felt "foolish" word got out early. "It is of my own doing," she said.

Dow had announced a cancer diagnosis two months ago.

His Facebook page had initially announced on Tuesday, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul — kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally — thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you.”

That post was later deleted.

TMZ confirmed Dow was still alive as of Tuesday afternoon, but it became clear he was on his deathbed when his son updated fans mid-day Tuesday, saying in a statement, "This is a difficult time. Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours. My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart."

Dow became a teen idol playing Wally on "Leave It to Beaver" from 1957-1963. He revived the role for the comedy movie "The Kentucky Fried Movie" (1977), and fully revisited him for the TV movie "Still the Beaver" (1983). That led to the series "The New Leave It to Beaver," on which he appeared for over 100 episodes from 1983-1989.

He was also Wally on the 1987 "Love Boat" finale episode.

Other than Dow, the only major player left from "Leave It to Beaver" is Beaver himself, 74-year-old Jerry Mathers, who said of his loss, "It is with the utmost sadness I learned... of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing. He was not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well. Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years."

He went on, “Tony was so grateful for all of the love and support from our fans across the world. My wife Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and to all of those who knew and loved him. The world may have lost a star today, but the heavens gained another.”

Hugh Beaumont, who played Ward Cleaver, died in 1982. Barbara Billingsley, quintessential '50s mom June, died in 2010. Ken Osmond, famous as unctuous neighbor Eddie Haskell, died in 2020.

Dow acted sporadically outside his signature role. He was a regular on the obscure teen soap "Never Too Young" (1965-1966) and appeared on shows including "Dr. Kildare" (1963), "My Three Sons" (1964), "Mr. Novak" (1963-1965), "Adam-12" (1970), "Mod Squad" (1971), "Emergency!" (1972), "Square Pegs" (1982), and "Murder, She Wrote" (1987).

He often winked at Wally in the roles he took, including a cameo in the nostalgic "Back to the Beach" (1987), and playing himself in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" (2003).

His last TV performance came on an episode of the series "Suspense" in 2016.

Dow's later years were spent as a TV director and an accomplished sculptor specializing in bronze. Having suffered from depression, he spoke out about the illness in a series of self-help videos.