Celebrity News July 27, 2022
New George Michael Book Celebrates His Life
"Extra’s" Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler hosted a special night at the Grammy Museum celebrating the release of renowned author James Gavin’s new book “George Michael: A Life.”
Gavin’s acclaimed new bio is a detailed, meticulously researched, definitive look at the life of late superstar singer, who died at age 53 on Christmas Day in 2016. The book covers George Michael’s life from his childhood and early days with Wham! to his major solo career and struggles with substance abuse and closeted gay identity.
Joining Adam and James in conversation was Tony-nominated entertainer, powerhouse singer, and author Sam Harris — who also thrilled the crowd with a performance of George Michael hits.
For more info on Gavin’s book, visit JamesGavin.com.