Yôko Shimada, 'Shōgun' Star, Dies at 69

Yôko Shimada, the Japanese actress who won a Golden Globe for her star turn in the epic miniseries "Shōgun" in the early '80s, died Monday in Tokyo after battling colorectal cancer.

Deadline reported the 69-year-old actor's death.

Born in Kumamoto, Japan, she made her TV debut there in 1970's "Osanazuma." She worked steadily on TV ahead of her impactful role as Mariko in the American "Shōgun" (1980), based on the James Clavelle novel.

Though not fluent in English, Shimada took on the English-speaking role, for which she was nominated for an Emmy.