Watch The Rock’s Spectacular ‘Black Adam’ Comic-Con Entrance!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped down from the ceiling to thunderous applause at Comic-Con, where he made an epic entrance dressed in his “Black Adam” costume.

Johnson made a quick change before speaking to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about taking on the anti-hero role and his involvement in perfecting the character’s suit.

Dwayne wanted to be part of a movie that created a “little shift in the DC universe.”

Though he wasn’t happy with the costume the first time he tried it on, The Rock was able to share his input to make it better! He said, “The very first time I put on the Black Adam costume, I was really disappointed — and we had the best costume makers in Hollywood… All the muscle pads were in it — I'd never worn a suit with muscle pads… My body with muscle pads, I looked so ridiculous… We removed all the muscle pads and it finally got to a place with just my body.”

We also spoke to “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright about honoring the late Chadwick Boseman in “Wakanda Forever.”

Letitia commented, “It’s another level to the experience because we’ve lost, you know, our brother. We know that he’s so proud of us at the same time.”

Letitia also introduced her co-star and newcomer Tenoch Huerta, saying, “The plus side, we get to introduce amazing new characters such as the young handsome Tenoch.”

MCU fans also have something else to cheer about, Marvel announced 20 new movies and streaming series including “She-Hulk,” “Ant-Man 3,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”