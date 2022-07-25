Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #8

Getty Images

Nick Cannon’s family just got bigger!

Nick welcomed a son with Bre Tiesi.

She confirmed the birth on Instagram. She wrote, “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

Showing some love to Nick without mentioning him by name, Bre added, “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.”

Bre also posted a Vlog on YouTube about her delivery, including her attempts at a natural induction by eating salads and drinking smoothies.

In the video, Bre revealed that her contractions started on June 27 and that she gave birth the following morning at 1:28 a.m.

Their baby boy weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 21 inches.

It has been reported that Cannon is also expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twin boys Zillion and Zion.

Nick recently responded to speculation he had “three babies on the way.” While speaking with Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, he hinted that the rumors were true, saying, "Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way.”

Nick is also the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell. Shortly after welcoming Zillion and Zion with Abby in June 2021, he also welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Zen passed away in December at just 5 months old.

Back in February Cannon had a no-holds-barred conversation about sex on “The Love Language Podcast.”

While chatting with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon got candid about whether his children were planned and his thoughts on monogamy.

Berman asked Nick, who has children with five different women, if "most of these pregnancies were unplanned."

The “Masked Singer” host insisted, "I'm never gonna say that… I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child.”

Cannon told Berman, "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.'"