‘Bachelor Nation’ Star Emily Ferguson Marries William Karlsson

“The Bachelor” alum Emily Ferguson and NHL hockey player William Karlsson, both 29, are married!

The pair tied the knot at Resorts World Las Vegas with their close friends and family, like “The Bachelor” alum Amanda Stanton, Oscar Dansk, Hayley and Mark Stone, and Emily’s twin sister Haley and her husband Oula Palve.

After exchanging vows at the Rose Rooftop, the pair held their reception at Lily’s Ballroom.

Emily posted an Instagram video of their first dance to Elton John’s hit song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

The wedding comes just a month after Haley tied the knot. A few months ago, Emily and Haley had a joint bridal party at Resort World Las Vegas.

Emily told Us Weekly, “Haley and I will no longer have the same last names. It’s so crazy but I’m so excited about this next chapter in our lives.”

Emily also dished on her husband’s wedding band, which was “custom-made” by Happy Jewelers! She pointed out, “He thinks wedding bands look cool and he’s ready for the party of a lifetime celebrating our love. His words: 'I’m all in baby, I’m all in!'"

Their couple’s dog Obi was also part of their special day!

According to E! News, William got ready for the wedding with a spa day at Awana Spa & Wellness and a dinner at Carversteak. He also spent time with his groomsman at Eight Cigar Bar, while Emily prepped at Crocksfords.

The pair held their rehearsal dinner at Asian-inspired restaurant FUHU, which is located inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

The pair may have just gotten married, but they already have kids on the brain! She admitted, “We’ve been ready for kids for awhile now. We would be beyond blessed and thrilled if we get pregnant soon after the wedding. We do not want to pressure ourselves but if it happens it happens and we will be so happy.”

William popped the question to Emily in December 2020. Along with an engagement photo, she gushed on Instagram, “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams ❤️💍 this is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever🥰 12/11/2020."

They have been together since 2017. Two years later, they announced that they were living together in Las Vegas after he signed a long-term contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. She wrote on Instagram, “Your hard work and dedication got you here and you deserve it all," Ferguson wrote on June 25 of that year. I've been so lucky to always call Vegas my home. To now be able to call this place home with YOU is the best feeling ever. I'm so excited for OUR life together here in VIVA LAS VEGAS!"