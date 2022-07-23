Taurean Blacque of 'Hill Street Blues,' 'Generations' Dies at 82

NBC

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-nominated for his performance as Det. Neal Washington on "Hill Street Blues" in the '80s, died Thursday at 82.

His son Rodney announced Blacque's death on Facebook, writing, "Thank you all for your prayers,calls and texts to me and my family. My father pass away today At 2:52 pm est."

Born May 10, 1940, in Newark, Blacque was a trained stage actor who was involved in Black causes from early in his life, especially in the theater.

He made his TV debut on "What's Happening!!" in 1976, and also appeared on such popular shows as "Sanford and Son" (1977), "Charlie's Angels" (1978), "The Bob Newhart Show" (2 episodes, 1978), "Good Times" (2 episodes, 1977 & 1978), "Taxi" (1978), "The White Shadow" (1979) and "The Love Boat" (1979).

He was also in the films "House Calls" (1978) and "Rocky II" (1979).

From 1981-1987, he appeared in 144 episodes of the smash NBC drama "Hill Street Blues," playing unconventional, toothpick-loving Det. Washington. At the beginning of each episode, it was his voice that told views, "Previously on 'Hill Street Blues' ..." — a spotlight voice gig he won, he said, thanks to "my melodic voice."

That voice also won him a small part in the Disney flick "Oliver & Co." (1988).

From 1989-1990, opposite Vivica A. Fox, Blacque played Henry Marshall on the soap "Generations," becoming a part of the first-ever Black-family storyline that was an anchoring part of a soap opera from its first episode.

He continued to work, mainly on TV, including as a series regular on the cop show "Savannah" (1996-1997).

Blacque made his final TV appearance on an episode of "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" in 2018.

Apart from acting, he was an internationally recognized advocate for adoption, serving in 1989 as the U.S. national spokesman for the cause. In his personal life, he adopted 10 kids and had two of his own.