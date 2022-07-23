'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Debuts — Chadwick Boseman's Image Seen

Marvel

Marvel debuted the first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Saturday, and while it's the first glimpse of the new film since Chadwick Boseman's untimely death, he is still visible in the trailer — via a mural.

The sequel to the 2018 smash hit focuses on the people of Wakanda defending their nation's sovereignty in the wake of Boseman's King T'Challa's demise.

The dramatic trailer — unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con — features Angela Basset, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman and new addition Michaela Coel, and is set to music by Bob Marley and Kendrick Lamar.

Most surprisingly, Boseman's face appears in a mural on a wall as Basset's Queen Ramonda says, in a speech, "I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world — and now my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?"

Watch: