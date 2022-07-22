Selena Gomez’s Grandma Accidentally Spills the Tea on Her Love Life

Getty Images

Selena Gomez has appeared to be single for some time, but was she secretly dating someone until recently?

Filming her latest TikTok, Gomez was seen putting on lip liner when her grandma could be heard in the background asking, “So how did you end it with that guy?”

Gomez, unable to hide her surprised reaction, told her grandma, “Um, I’ll tell you in a second.”

At the end of the video, she couldn’t help but laugh at what just happened!

Gomez captioned the video, “I have no words.”

Over the years, Gomez has been super private about her love life.

In May, "Extra’s" Tommy DiDario asked Selena for an update on her love life while she was promoting the new season of "Only Murders in the Building" with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Martin joked, "She must pass every prospective person through us."

Short added, "And so far, we haven't liked anybody!"

Nearly two years ago, she opened up on her dating life. She told YouTube star NikkieTutorials, “It’s hard [to find a man] in quarantine.”

Despite her comment, she said it was “not an invitation” to pursue her. She elaborated, “It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff… and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work.”

Gomez also shared her take on dating in Hollywood. During an interview on Apple Music's “Beats 1,” she told Zane Lowe in 2020, “It always seems to be within a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You're wanting someone to understand what you're going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun."

Selena also pointed out that you could fall into the trap of “having a relationship for people” instead of for yourself. She explained, “There's almost this point where it's like, 'Oh, we're making it known that we're together.' You just need to decide, within our world, if it's for you or is it for show."