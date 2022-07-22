See Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage License Application

Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said “I do” last weekend, and now “Extra” has obtained their marriage license application.

The document confirms J.Lo legally changed her surname to Affleck, as well as reports Ben listed his divorce from Jennifer Garner as July 16, 2013, exactly 9 years before his wedding date to Lopez.

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in Las Vegas, and “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to the man who married the couple, Pastor Ryan Wolfe of the Little White Wedding Chapel.



When asked about Bennifer’s wedding, Wolfe shared, “Man, I tell you, it was a crazy night… We weren’t expecting it at all… We’re closing and out comes this beautiful couple… At first, I didn’t even recognize who they were.”

After the pair pulled up in a Cadillac Escalade, they asked Wolfe, “Y’all have time to do one more?” He responded, “Let’s do it!”



According to Wolfe, Jennifer’s child Emme was there to help her with her train as she walked down the aisle. Ben’s son Samuel was also there to take video and photos.

Wolfe dished, “The two kids that were there, they were so excited. They were so thrilled after the ceremony. They were, like, jumping around almost, like, hugging each other.”

As for Ben and Jen’s wedding kiss, Wolfe quipped, “I gotta learn some stuff from Ben… His form was amazing… They just went in and they had a very passionate, romantic kiss.”



Wolfe was able to witness Jennifer and Ben’s love first-hand, calling it “real.” He explained, “After seeing them together, I can tell you, their love that they have, it is real. It is evident and they absolutely truly care about each other… I really believe they found their soulmates, and I think they’re gonna make it for the long haul.”

Now, the couple is enjoying a PDA-packed honeymoon in Paris.

This morning, Jennifer and Ben headed out for a stroll, where Ben snapped photos of his bride and they shared kisses on a park bench.