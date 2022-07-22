Sarah Hyland Says Wedding to Wells Adams Will Be Like a ‘Modern Family’ Reunion

“Love Island USA” is back, but this time “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland is at the helm as host.

Sarah, who is not single and is currently engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, talked to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about her love story and wedding plans as well as the hit reality show.

Sarah shared she had a spark with Wells right away, and explained how she knew he was the one. “He’s just an amazing, good man… and is turned on by empowered women.”

She added, “I've never really seen that before… so I found one,” adding she’s going to “hold on tight.”

The couple met on Twitter in 2017, got engaged in 2019, and they could be walking down the aisle before the end of 2022! Sarah just celebrated her bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico.

She said, “It was probably one of the best trips I've ever been on… We just sang musical theater and danced all night.”

Her famous friends like Vanessa Hudgens were by her side, and she shared what her friendship with Vanessa means to her.

“I’ve known her for 13 years now. She’s one of my dearest friends and I love her to pieces.”

Her TV family will be there, too, when she walks down the aisle. Katie asked if it will be a “Modern Family” reunion and Hyland said, “Oh, definitely. Yeah, for sure.”

“I think at this point. I just want to be married and on vacation,” she went on.

Krause asked, “Where are you guys going? Can you say?”

Hyland insisted, “I don't know… It's not like I can't say. Me being like, coy, ‘I don't know,' like, no, I legitimately don't know.”

She does know what she’s wearing on her big day, confirming, “There is more than one dress. Yeah!”

On “Love Island” she is wearing the hosting hat, with 10 men and women who are looking for love, and the new season is said to be steamier than ever.

“We’re really able to push the boundaries with it being on Peacock, which is, like, such a great word for us to be using,” she joked.

Sarah explained, “All the girls are just so lovely… They're so gorgeous. It's insane… I did get to spend the most time with them, talking to them.” She added with a laugh, ”Unfortunately for the men, I don't have as many opinions other than,, like physical opinions.”