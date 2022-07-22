Celebrity News July 22, 2022
Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara
“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!
The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak.
The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can also enjoy spectacular views of the ocean and acres of land while enjoying first-class accommodations.
