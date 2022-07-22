Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!

Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports.

The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country.

Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna Marie Michaels — it’s an honor and an adventure saying I do to you. Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life.

“A special thank you to Susan Neva at Alluring Africa, the team at Wilderness Safari, and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style,” Jillian added. “We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives.”

The pair plan to have an official wedding celebration with their friends and family next year in Venice, Italy.

In November, Jillian popped the question to DeShanna with a 7-carat diamond, which was designed by H&H Jewels.

At the time, Jillian told People magazine, “DeShanna is ‘all the things’ — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it’s the quality of their character that makes you think ‘Thank God for this person laying next to me’ every night when you fall asleep.”

She went on, “It’s easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that’s when the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine.”

The pair had been dating for three years before Jillian proposed.

Michaels was previously in a relationship with Heidi Rhoades, but they split in 2018.

Michaels wrote on Instagram, “You’ve been with me through it all so I’m sharing some news with you…Heidi and I have been split for awhile now. We’ve found we’re better friends and parents living apart than staying together.