‘Southern Charm’ Couple Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Split (Report)

“Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.

A source claimed to People magazine that Shep “refused to commit to Taylor,” adding, “Shep has a real issue with monogamy.”

Another insider added, “She's incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He’ll regret it.”

Shep and Taylor's reps had no comment on the split reports.

Last year, Rose addressed rumors that he cheated on Taylor during the reunion episode for “Southern Charm.”

Rose admitted to kissing a girl, who was an “old flame.” He added, “We were texting… and nothing ever came of it. It was a moment of weakness. I was drinking, but that's all it was and I'll go to my grave knowing that that's true."

Despite what happened, Taylor gave him a second chance. Rose shared, “She goes, 'Look, I hate what happened and it hurt me a lot, however, I'd like to stay with you. I'm in love with you. You make me happy.’ And we cried and it was like a big deal."

In a November interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Rose gushed about Green, saying, “She's [a] really kind person and everybody loves her. Craig'll tell you, arguably my friends like her more than me. So I just love seeing her sort of navigate all of my friends, because she wins everyone over immediately and that's a really cool quality."

As for how he adjusted to monogamy, Shep commented, “I mean, we were quarantined together, which made it quite easy. Honestly, we were like a married couple two or three months into our relationship, so, that was a change and I was kind of nervous about it — but I must say, domesticity isn't all that bad, and maybe I was being scared of it for no reason at all."

Shep and Taylor made it Instagram official in May 2021.

Along with posting a photo, Green wrote on Instagram, “I guess the secret is out. P.S. Those bruises are from surfing... I promise. We're just promoting the hat."