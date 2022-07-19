Linda Evangelista Shares First Modeling Pic Since Cosmetic Procedure-Gone-Wrong

Getty Images

Linda Evangelista is modeling for Fendi!

The collab marks her first time posing for the cameras since a fat-freezing cosmetic procedure-gone-wrong.

The supermodel, 57, shared the pic on Instagram as she promoted an upcoming fashion show.

Linda wrote, “On September 9 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguette, designed by @silviaventurinifendi, and two years since @mrkimjones joined the Maison as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear. #Fendi.”

Linda is pretty in pink for the image, wearing three pink hats, as well as pink sunglasses and gloves. She appears to be wearing a gray sweater or shawl as she holds up two silver Fendi bags.

In September 2021, alleged that she was “brutally disfigured” after undergoing a procedure five years before to freeze off stubborn fat.

Linda wrote on Instagram, "It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’"

Linda claimed she also developed a very rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, which Science Daily describes as “a hardened area of localized fat developing after cryolipolysis (fat freezing).”

Evangelista shared her heartbreak over developing PAH, saying, "PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

And in February 2022 she decided to step out from the shadows and grace the cover of People magazine as she shared her story — and the first photos of her body since the procedure.

She said, "I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know. I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak."

Evangelista said, "I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me. That's my goal,” adding, "I'm not going to hide anymore."