Splash News

The cast of “Ted Lasso” was in Los Angeles toasting the show’s 20 Emmy nominations for Season 2!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was there chatting up nominees Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple.

Goldstein picked up an Emmy for his role as soccer stud Roy Kent last year, but he told Jenn of his second nomination, “You don’t get used to it. It blew my mind this time.”

Fans have seen Brett shirtless on the show, but it was his ripped-body cameo in “Thor: Love and Thunder” that has everyone talking about him joining the MCU as Hercules.

When asked to spill on the project, he teased, “Honestly, they’ve put a chip in my brain that will explode if I answer any of your questions, and then I don’t get to do anything.”

He went on to joke about how he will prepare for the role, saying, “I’m going to be having 19 chickens a day… Chicken and veg all day, all night, in your sleep.”

Meanwhile, Hannah also won an Emmy last year, but said of winning again, “That would be nice, but our category is like clash of the f**king titans.”

She also reflected on the show coming to an end after Season 3 and saying goodbye to her character Rebecca Welton, saying, “I feel a bit funny about drawing to a close with her.”

Waddingham insisted she tried to get the boss to extend, but, “I’ve picked the fight with Sudeikis. It hasn’t worked.”

What about a spin-off? “Who knows if there is anything further from this? I’ve been quite blunt with him… I’m so not ready to say goodbye to my girl, Welton.”

Meanwhile, Juno also has her fingers crossed that Season 3 isn’t the last!

She told Jenn, “No one's told me whether it is or isn't. So if you believe there's going to be more, then maybe there will be.”