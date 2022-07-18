Johnny Depp Spotted with Mystery Redhead

Backgrid

Johnny Depp has tongues wagging after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy.

Depp was in Italy for Perugia’s Umbria Jazz Festival, where he was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. As he arrived for rehearsals on Sunday, he had a gorgeous redhead by his side.

As Johnny got out of a van, wearing jeans, a white shirt, and a brown hat, he was joined by a woman sporting jean shorts, a green top, and sunglasses.

It is unknown if she’s a staffer, a friend, or something more.

The sighting comes just days after Johnny reunited with his attorney Camille Vasquez in Prague. The lawyer represented Depp in his successful defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vasquez and her British boyfriend Edward Owen can be seen chatting with Johnny backstage at a concert. Watch!

Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were first linked in June when they were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where Vasquez was representing Johnny at his defamation trial.

Last month, a source also told DailyMail.com that Camille and Edward met in November at an upscale gastropub in London.