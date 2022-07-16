Celebrity News July 16, 2022

'Bust Down' Comic Jak Knight Dies at 28

Stand-up comic, comedy writer, producer, and actor Jak Knight, who had just appeared on Peacock's "Bust Down" with Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman, died Thursday night in L.A. He was 28.

Knight's death was confirmed by his family, who declined to provide further details. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," a family statement to THR read.

The news came as a shock to many, happening just as his star was on the rise.

Knight wrote for such shows as "Black-ish" (2019-2020), "Big Mouth" (2019-2021), and "Pause with Sam Jay" (2022). He co-created, produced, and starred in "Bust Down" (2022).

As an actor, he had just wrapped production on Chelsea Peretti's feature directorial debut, "First Time Female Director," which is expected to come out next year.

Knight was perhaps best known as a relatively new, widely admired fixture on the stand-up circuit. He first enjoyed wide exposure as part of Netflix's 2018 "The Comedy Lineup" series, and had opened for Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale and more.

His death rocked the comedy community, with many taking to social media to vent and express their disbelief.

