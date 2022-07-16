'Bust Down' Comic Jak Knight Dies at 28

Peacock

Stand-up comic, comedy writer, producer, and actor Jak Knight, who had just appeared on Peacock's "Bust Down" with Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman, died Thursday night in L.A. He was 28.

RIP to Jak Knight, honestly was my fav comedian these days. Unapologetically bold and hilarious❤️ — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 16, 2022 @flyinglotus

Knight's death was confirmed by his family, who declined to provide further details. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," a family statement to THR read.

The news came as a shock to many, happening just as his star was on the rise.

I’m in shock. There was no one like Jak Knight. A singular talent, actually funny and a genuinely kind person, a rare combo. I just can’t believe this at all. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 16, 2022 @ihatejoelkim

Knight wrote for such shows as "Black-ish" (2019-2020), "Big Mouth" (2019-2021), and "Pause with Sam Jay" (2022). He co-created, produced, and starred in "Bust Down" (2022).

I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out - I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight. — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) July 16, 2022 @blaireerskine

As an actor, he had just wrapped production on Chelsea Peretti's feature directorial debut, "First Time Female Director," which is expected to come out next year.

Knight was perhaps best known as a relatively new, widely admired fixture on the stand-up circuit. He first enjoyed wide exposure as part of Netflix's 2018 "The Comedy Lineup" series, and had opened for Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale and more.

His death rocked the comedy community, with many taking to social media to vent and express their disbelief.

Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2022 @kumailn

I don’t know what to say. I met Jak Knight when he was a teenager. I’ll never forget the weekend me, him and Mo Welch did a casino show for a bunch of Trump voters. One crowd was especially hateful and he didn’t hold back a single punch. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) July 16, 2022 @solomongeorgio

Every time I was on a show with Jak Knight, it felt like he easily could have been “21 year old kid who has heat and knows it” but he always wound up being *so nice* to everyone, whatever level, and also damn funny. Thinking of his friends and the comedy community today. — T.J. Chambers @ SDCC (@tjchambersLA) July 16, 2022 @tjchambersLA