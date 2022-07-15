Robert Downey Jr. Is Reportedly Helping Armie Hammer

Getty Images

Embattled star Armie Hammer has reportedly found a friend in Robert Downey Jr.

Vanity Fair reports RDJ paid for Armie’s six-month stay at the Guest House treatment center in Silver Springs, Florida. According to the center’s website, the facility “cater[s] in particular to clients who have high-stress or high-visibility lifestyles such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals.”

Since completing rehab in December, Hammer has been living in the Cayman Islands to be close to his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their children.

Armie was flying under the radar until news broke last week that he was working as a timeshare salesman at a Cayman Islands resort.

While TMZ and Variety reported the news, his attorney told Vanity Fair, “I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I just think it’s s--tty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’”

A source told Variety, “He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Another insider tells Vanity Fair Armie and his family have since fled the press in the Caymans and are now in L.A. The source said Hammer, Chambers and their children are currently staying at a home owned by Downey Jr., adding that Armie has also attended an A.A. meeting in Malibu. The same source says that Robert, who has had his own legal troubles and stints in rehab in the past, is also helping to support Hammer financially.

So far, RDJ’s reps have not responded to Vanity Fair’s request for comment.

Over a year ago, Hammer was involved in a social media scandal after unverified direct messages surfaced that included discussion of drinking blood, sexual acts, and more. Months later, a woman accused Hammer of mental, emotional, and sexual abuse. He has denied the allegations and no charges have been filed.