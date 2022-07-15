Celebrity News July 15, 2022
First Pic! Maria Sharapova & Alexander Gilkes Welcome Baby Boy
Tennis star Maria Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes are first-time parents!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
On Friday, Sharapova announced the birth of their son, Theodore, who arrived on July 1.
She captioned the pic, “The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.”
Sharapova announced her pregnancy on her 35th birthday!
Along with posting a photo of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”
Maria Sharapova Announces Pregnancy on Her 35th Birthday!View Story
Sharapova and Gilkes got engaged in December 2020.
At the time, Maria posted a series of pics and videos of herself with the art dealer, writing, “I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa.”
Alexander posted a pic of Maria kissing him on the forehead. He captioned the pic, “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍.”
Maria and Alexander were linked in early 2018, but did not confirm the relationship until October 2018. They attended the Argento Ball together in June of that same year, and he was seen cheering for her at the U.S. Open that September.