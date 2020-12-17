Maria Sharapova Engaged to Art Dealer Alexander Gilkes

Tennis star Maria Sharapova, 33, and her art dealer boyfriend Alexander Gilkes, 41, are taking their relationship to the next level!

On Thursday, Sharapova announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting a series of pics and videos of herself with Alexander, she wrote, “I said yes from the first day we met❤️This was our little secret, wasn’t it 💍🥂@gilkesa.”

Alexander posed a pic of Maria kissing him on the forehead. He captioned the pic, “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova #💍.”

The pair have been dating for more than two years.

Maria and Alexander were linked in early 2018, but did not confirm the relationship until October 2018. They attended the Argento Ball together in June of that same year, and he was seen cheering for her at the U.S. Open that September.

Later in the year, Sharapova eventually posted a pic of Alexander on her Instagram Story.

Gilkes is the co-founder of Squared Circles, which launched earlier this year. Alexander has remained good friends with Prince William since their days at Eton College.