Getty Images for Netflix

“Bridgerton’s” Regé-Jean Page is playing a villainous CIA boss in the new thriller “The Gray Man”!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Page at the movie’s L.A. premiere about how much fun it was to play a bad guy, and about working with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Page enjoyed playing the villain “so much,” adding, “It is so fun to be unburdened by a conscience, the freedom that you discover… It’s the Bermuda Triangle from Britishness.”

Regé-Jean noted that it was a “no-brainer” to work with the Russo Brothers on the project.

As for working with Ryan and Chris, Regé-Jean said, “It was inspiring… It’s a huge privilege to work with a cast of this standard… These are the best actors in the world, these are the best directors in the world, this is the biggest movie that you could make with those materials.”

Regé-Jean also dished on his upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons” movie project. When asked if he is a Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, he said, “I try to be, when I can find time.”

He also noted that he was “working on” getting into Joe Manganiello’s Dungeons & Dragons club.