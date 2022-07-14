Demi Lovato Reveals Gnarly Forehead Gash

TikTok

Ow! Demi Lovato is on the mend after gashing their forehead.

It turns out Demi “hit their head on a crystal” and now they have to get stitches… all before appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.

Lovato revealed the news on TikTok using the popular “Nobody’s gonna know. They’re gonna know. How would they know?” audio. At first the singer covers their forehead, then looks up and moves their hand away revealing the cut just above an eyebrow. Demi mouths the word “f**k” as they smile at the camera.

The 29-year-old appears in full makeup for the video with their short hair clipped back, and wears a graphic T-shirt.

And Lovato isn’t the only star needing stitches this week.

On Wednesday, Zendaya posted on Instagram Stories about cutting her finger in a cooking accident. Holding up her bandaged finger, the “Euphoria” actress wrote, “See now… this is why I don’t cook.”

