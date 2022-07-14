Cute Overload! Meet Dwayne Johnson’s New Rescue Dog

“DC League of Super-Pets” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a new pup!

The actor and his family just picked up a new addition to their brood, a rescue dog named Turbo.

It was Johnson’s daughter Jasmine, 6, who first spotted Turbo at Wagmor Pets in Los Angeles. After spending some time with Turbo, she introduced her dad via FaceTime. Soon after, DJ showed up and the family decided to welcome Turbo into their family.

This isn’t the doggy’s first celebrity encounter. Turbo, formerly known as Scooter, actually joined Jenna Dewan on the red carpet at “The Pet,” a benefit for Wagmor in June.

It’s perfect timing for Johnson to welcome a new dog into his home, as he is voicing a super-dog in the new movie “DC League of Super-Pets,” premiering July 29.