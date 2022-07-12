Billy Porter to Be Honored at Outfest 2022

Getty Images

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter will be honored at the 2022 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

"Extra's" Rachel Lindsay spoke with Porter about the festival, where he will be where he will be premiering his directorial debut, "Anything’s Possible."

In a statement, Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro said, “What better way to celebrate our 40th Outfest LA than to honor Billy Porter at our Opening Night with his incredible directorial debut alongside the hundreds of storytellers and artists who reflect the diversity of voices our community has been demanding to hear from.”

Porter’s directorial debut, “Anything’s Possible,” is a coming-of-age story about a trans girl navigating her senior year in high school.

“There’s never been a movie that’s looked like this in history. We’re changing the game!” Porter recently shared.

Navarro stressed the importance of the festival, telling “Extra,” “To see now how much organizations like Outfest are desperately needed to reflect stories that we really are missing is what I think is the most exciting part.”

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival runs from July 14 to 24.