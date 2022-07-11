Kesha Recalls Demon Encounter While Filming Paranormal Series

Getty Images

Kesha’s pop party anthems have been streamed billions of times, but she has used her platform to speak out about suicide, eating disorders, and surviving abuse.

“Extra” spoke with Kesha about her new Discovery+ series “Conjuring Kesha,” as well as her thoughts on Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Of her new paranormal series, Kesha kept it real, noting that “there is a lot of fun” and “there are demons.”

Kesha witnessed her camera guy "getting scratched by a demon."

Kesha secured an executive producer credit to “make sure none of this is fake.”

As for what she hopes viewers will get from watching the series, she stressed, “I encourage the viewer to just come into this with an open mind and, like, super curious to see what you walk away with because my entire life has been changed… Making the show was the most intense experience I’ve ever had in my entire life, and I feel like I’ve lived a really intense life.”

Of the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Kesha commented, “I’m sick of rich white straight men thinking they can tell me what do… I’m ready to fight back, and I feel like I’m not going to rest until we all feel safe and we feel protected in being who we are.”

Kesha emphasized, “We need to come together and really stand in our power as women ’cause we are very powerful.”

Kesha is well aware of the impact that her music. She noted, “For such a long time, I was a place of escapism for a lot of people.”