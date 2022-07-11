Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Actress Kate Mara and actor Jamie Bell have another baby on the way!

Over the weekend, Kate announced she was pregnant with their second child together. Along with posting a photo of them holding hands while stepping out of a building, she wrote on Instagram, “There are three of us in this pic.”

The photo was taken over a week ago, when Kate and Jamie attended the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in London.

After seeing the post, Mj Rodriguez wrote, “Omg congratulations cutie.”

Kate and Jamie are also the parents of a daughter born in the spring of 2019.

At the time, Mara shared a glimpse of their bundle of joy on Instagram. She wrote, “We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet 💕.”

Just weeks after their daughter’s arrival, “Extra” caught up with Jamie at the “Rocketman” premiere. Bell, who has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship, dished, “It's kind of jumping back into the trenches a little bit, but, we're very happy everyone is doing well. It's great.”

He said with a smile, “So much stuff I have forgotten already. I'm kind of having to catch up again.”

Even after all these years, the pair has not revealed their daughter’s name.

Years ago, Mara opened up on balancing motherhood and her acting career. She told Us Weekly, “I find it quite easy to switch it on and off. Thank God, because as a new mom when you have a baby on your boob screaming in the trailer, and then you’ve got to go pretend to be sexy, it’s kind of a complete nightmare.”

“Eventually she’s going to be able to look at the work I’ve done,” she went on. “And now more than ever, I want it to mean something and for there to be a point to it. Sometimes you do just have to work for money. Sometimes you’re lucky enough that you can make choices based on more than that.”