Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Back Together Already?

Are Kendall Jenner and her ex, Devin Booker, back together?

Us Weekly reports the two, who reportedly split just about two weeks ago, were spotted "hanging out" in the Hamptons this weekend.

The reality star and the NBA jock were seen on Friday arriving in a black SUV to McNamara's, a liquor store in Bridgehampton.

According to the outlet's source, “There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood," and Kendall even bought some of her own 818 Tequila!

Kendall, 26, and Devin, 27, were previously seen together in Malibu post-split.

At the time split rumors swirled, a source close to Kendall said, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The insider said the couple had a “really nice time” in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

Jenner reportedly told her beau she needed “space and time apart" — but that didn't seem to last!

The source added at the time that they “care about one another” and “both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Kendall and Devin were first linked in April 2020 when the reality star and Phoenix Suns guard — who reportedly just signed a $224M contract extension — were spotted driving in Arizona.

According to E! News, they officially started dating that June and she made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Kendall and her famous family in April as they promoted their Hulu show “The Kardashians.”

At the time, Jenner confessed to having “baby fever!”

Kendall then looked at sister Kylie, who had just given birth to a baby boy. She added, “I hang out with all of them and I’m, like, 'It would be so fun to have one, too,' but I’m chilling.”