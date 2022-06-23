Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Split

Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are pressing pause on their relationship.

A Kendall source tells E! News, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The insider says the couple had a “really nice time” in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

Jenner reportedly told her beau she needed “space and time apart,” but they are still in touch.

The source adds that they “care about one another” and “both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Kendall and Devin were first linked in April 2020 when the reality star and Phoenix Suns guard were spotted driving in Arizona.

According to E! News they officially started dating that June and she made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Kendall and her famous family in April as they promoted their Hulu show “The Kardashians.”

At the time, Jenner confessed to having “baby fever!”

Kendall then looked at sister Kylie, who just gave birth to a baby boy. She added, “I hang out with all of them and I’m, like, it would be so fun to have one, too, but I’m chilling.”