Poison’s Bret Michaels Speaks Out After Hospitalization

Getty Images

Bret Michaels is on the mend after being hospitalized.

The rocker, 59, took to Instagram to let fans know he’s okay, after Poison had to cancel their Nashville show due to his medical emergency.

He wrote, “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.”

Bret added, “I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and the Classless Act!!!”

No word yet if Michaels and Poison will be able to perform in Florida on Saturday or Mississippi on Sunday.

TMZ reported that Poison took the stage in Nashville on Thursday to announce Bret had a reaction to medication and was in the hospital so they would be unable to perform.