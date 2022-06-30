‘Halloweentown’ Stars Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz Are Engaged

After four years of dating, former Disney Channel stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are now engaged!

On Thursday, Brown announced the happy news with a photo of her wearing an engagement ring. She wrote on Instagram, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?”

She included the hashtag, “#isaidyes.”

After seeing the post, Lacey Chabert wrote, “So happy for you guys!”

Michelle Trachtenberg responded with lightning bolts and heart emojis.

In his own post, Daniel gushed, “She said yes! Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

Kimberly and Daniel were co-stars in the 2001 film “Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge.”

Last year, they discussed the possibility of getting married in the future. Daniel joked to E! News, “No pressure at all. We're gonna fly in on brooms, we're gonna do the whole shebang."

Kimberly commented, “I'm sure the fans would love that. I mean, I don't know, that idea has never come up in our discussions about life. But I'm sure that would be art imitating life or life imitating art? One of the two."

While they didn’t to each other for a “good 10 years or so,” they “reconnected a few years ago,” Kimberly recently shared on her TikTok.

In 2016, Brown reached out to Kountz about doing some YouTube sketches and they “unexpectedly fell in love.”

She pointed out, “It's funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn't it?"

Of their meeting in 2016, Kountz told E! News, “I know it took me by surprise. I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well, hello there, it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away, I was like, ‘Damn, girl.’"

Kountz noted there was a “definite shift” in how he saw Brown.

Showing his appreciation to “Halloweentown,” he emphasized, “If it wasn't for the movie, we never would have met each other and reconnected later, and we wouldn't be sitting here now, and she's a pretty awesome lady. It just ended up working out really well, but it is funny to think, wow, that was 20 years ago and so much life happened in between us reconnecting and everything."

Kimberly shared her two cents, saying, “The movies have definitely meant a lot to me just growing up, and now that they mean a lot to other people it makes it so much more significant. But now there's this aspect of our personal lives, too, that has bonded us in a different way. It definitely has just made it that much more special and just the irony, too, of us playing hardcore enemies and then being quite the opposite of that in real life."

They went public with their relationship in 2018.