Peter Facinelli & Lily Anne Harrison Expecting 1st Child

Getty

Peter Facinelli and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison are expecting!

Harrison broke the good news on a panel entitled "Behind the Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie" at Romadrama in West Palm Beach on Friday.

"I'm very pregnant," the 33-year-old said during the discussion.

Us Weekly reports the actress said on a Saturday panel of Facinelli, “I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband. She even called her parents hours after meeting him to tell them she'd met "the one."

The couple got engaged in December 2020 during a dinner near the beach while on a trip to Mazatlán, Mexico.

Harrison wrote on Instagram, "Bye 2019 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams ✌🏻also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart 💕."

Facinelli announced, "A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019."