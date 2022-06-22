Chris Pratt Calls Baby Eloise ‘Perfect’ as He Dishes on Life with a Newborn

Getty Images

Chris Pratt is ready to take audiences on another thrill ride with his new Prime Video series “The Terminal List.”

Pratt hit the premiere to celebrate the new show, just days after celebrating his 43rdbirthday and first Father’s Day with baby girl Eloise.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Chris on the red carpet, who shared, “I had a very special week altogether. My birthday often falls on Father’s Day so it’s really kind of a summer week to celebrate me… I kept it super low key. We had some meals at home, I got to cook, I cooked a rack of lamb one night and some steaks the next, it was very special.”

Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger just welcomed Eloise in May. He gushed over his daughter, “She’s perfect, she’s so gorgeous, she’s so chill, she sleeps a lot during the day. At night not so much, so I am working on some caffeine fumes right now, but she’s perfect.” Eloise is the latest to join the family’s brood, which also includes the couple’s daughter Lyla, 1, and Chris’ son Jack, 9, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Based on the best-selling book... Chris plays a Navy Seal with major PTSD after his entire platoon is killed in an ambush in “The Terminal List.” The actor was joined by several real life vets at the premiere, and Chris told Jenn, “They truly are the greatest generation… it’s an honor to be around them and be with them, you want to spend more time with them and hear their stories… and show the love they deserve. Times have certainly changed and they are the greatest generation for what they did for this country.”

The eight-episode series also stars Chris' brother in law Patrick Schwarzenegger. Jenn joked that he traded the role for babysitting duties. Chris smiling, saying, “Patrick, please do it please do it.” Getting serious, “So fun to have him on the show, he’s fantastic in it… He’s very vibrant and has a wonderful role.”