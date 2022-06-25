Lizzo and Live Nation Pledge $1M to Abortion Nonprofits

Lizzo is among many others in Hollywood promising to put her money where her mouth is on the topic of reproductive freedom in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade: she is teaming with Live Nation to pledge $1 million from her Special tour to benefit Planned Parenthood.

On Friday, the 34-year-old Grammy winner tweeted, "I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars."

People magazine reports the star later said at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills, "I just want to say that I make music because I wanted to make people feel something and I strongly believe if you can make people feel something, you can make people move something."

The decision by the highest court in the U.S. caused abortion to become illegal immediately in several states with laws in place in anticipation of such a ruling, and it is projected that around half of U.S. states could outlaw abortion in part or in total in the near future.