Stars React to U.S. Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that gave women in all 50 states the right to an abortion. The Court also overturned the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, which had built upon Roe.

Now, whether women will have legal access to abortions will be in the hands of individual states, with almost half expected to ban or effectively ban the procedure.

The news was announced Friday morning, and Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

Now, many are speaking out on social media about the decision, which comes after polling suggests just 31% of the country wanted Roe overturned.

Michelle Obama posted of hearbreak, sharing, “I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.” She continued, “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced the to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born. That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.” Read her full message here.

Hillary Clinton wrote, “Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights.”

Viola Davis shared, "And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿"

Alicia Keys posted, "This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out."

Padma Lakshmi insisted, "People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place."

Elizabeth Banks tweeted, “This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights.”

Meghan Trainor called it "outrageous," writing, "The supreme court’s decision to take away our right to choose is heartbreaking and outrageous. We need to keep fighting. Keep voting. Keep donating. Keep making our voices heard 💔 @plannedparenthood"

Sophia Bush shared on social, “America. Wake up. Stop saying ‘it won’t happen here.’ It is happening.”

Josh Gad wrote on Twitter, “You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage.”

Monica Lewinsky put it this way, “f--k you roberts. F--k you thomas. F--k you alito. F--k you kavanaugh. F--k you gorsuch. F--k you coney barrett.”

Busy Philipps posted, “It doesn’t end here. F--k this sham. F--k these people. If you’re a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, f--k you too. This Supreme Court is on you.”

Pearl Jam stated, “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today's decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up. Elections have consequences, please join us. Text CHOICE to 855-812-VOTE.”