‘Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman on Who’s the Stronger Thor! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Natalie Portman is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in “Thor: Love and Thunder”!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Natalie at the big L.A. premiere and talked about her return. “It’s so wonderful, I am so grateful to be a part of it, so much love, so much passion so much laughter. We all need it, we all need a good laugh.”

Natalie’s will get to play a superhero this time around, as Jane becomes Mighty Thor. She said of having that female representation, “It is incredible that there are so many now and young girls and all genders can choose which one they love.”

Rachel noted, “They are calling this a rom-com. Would you characterize it as that?”

Portman put it this way, “It's kind of all the genres. There's comedy. There's drama. There's romance. And there's a lot of action.”

Portman will co-star alongside original Thor Chris Hemsworth, and Rachel had to ask which of their Thors is stronger.

Natalie told her, “Chris's Thor. He's the best the superhero of all time. Jane turned the Mighty Thor has her own set of super powers and she has her own way of being a super hero… there is no one better suited then him.”

So what would Natalie’s super power be? “Flying,” she revealed. “It would be pretty fun.”