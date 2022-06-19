Prince William's Royally Cute Father's Day Photo!

Kensington Palace

It's a very happy Father's Day for Prince William — and he's sharing his joy with the world!

In a newly released photo from Kensington Palace, the 39-year-old dad smiles broadly while his kids George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, laugh all around him.

The message posted along with the new photo: "Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

The photo looks to have been snapped late last year, as it was from a series taken for the family's Christmas card.

Last year, the royals paid homage to William's late grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at 99.

