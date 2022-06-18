Christie Brinkley Flaunts Beach-Ready Bikini Body at 68

Instagram

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is taking the old adage "if you've got it, flaunt it" to Instagram — and to the bank!

At 68, she's been expressing herself on social media in beachwear — including a baby-blue bikini — to document her summer, and to promote her Bellissima Prosecco, which has zero sugar and zero carbs.

In one shot posted this week, the legendary looker reclines in a new driftwood cabana she's having made at her home, admitting her bikini bod takes work.

In another, she goes makeup-free in a hot-pink suit concealed by a breezy white coverup with regal pink stitchwork. She tops the look off with a floppy sun hat, joking about stopping to admire some hibiscus flowers in the same way we should all stop and smell the roses.

She was in Turks and Caicos for that and another post, in which she is revealed luxuriating in the sun on a small craft in a turquoise bay. "Three Marys 3 Christies," she jokes. "The 3 Marys is one of my favorite spots in #turksandcaicosislands."

It was a busy week for the iconic beauty, who was celebrating the wedding of a friend, her equally gorgeous daughter Sailor in tow.

