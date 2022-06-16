Tom Hanks Loses His Cool After Fans Nearly Knock Down Rita Wilson

In a rare moment of anger, Tom Hanks lost his cool with a crowd of autograph seekers who nearly knocked down his wife Rita Wilson. Watch the video here.

Tom and Rita, both 65, were leaving a restaurant in New York’s Midtown on Wednesday night when they were mobbed by fans and paparazzi.

Someone ran into Rita, who started to lose her footing, but was able to steady herself. She yelled, “Stop it!” and held up her hands, before proceeding to a waiting car.

Tom wasn’t having it and yelled, “Back the f**k off!” The actor looked upset as he eyed the crowd, asking, “Knocking over my wife?!”

The couple then jumped into a waiting SUV and took off as a couple of the people in the crowd apologized.