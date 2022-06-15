Hailey Bieber Gives Update on Justin After ‘Scary’ Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Hailey Bieber is opening up about husband Justin Bieber’s battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The model stopped by “Good Morning America” to talk about her new Rhode skincare line, and shard that Justin is “getting better every single day.”

The singer recently revealed half of his face is paralyzed due to the virus, which “attacks” the nerve in his ear.

Hailey continued, “He’s doing really well… He’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen.”

The 25-year-old added, “He’s going to be totally okay, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

Hailey calls the support from fans “amazing,” saying, “Every single person has sent well-wishes, advice, recommendations.”

Just a few months ago, Hailey had her own health scare, suffering a blood clot in her brain and a ministroke. Doctors later determined it all stemmed from a heart defect and she underwent surgery.

Hailey opened up to “GMA” about the couple going through these health emergencies in such a public way.

“Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through,” she said. “I actually think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations.”

The star added, “You’re being there for each other and supporting each other, and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”

Earlier this week, Justin took to Instagram Stories to update fans and share how his faith his helping him through this difficult time.

He wrote, “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. this perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”